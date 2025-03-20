A more affordable, more softly styled version of the MG4 family hatchback will go on sale in the UK in February, Auto Express can reveal. The maker hinted at the car’s introduction last month when the new model was tested by Euro NCAP, but this is the first time the car has been confirmed for sale in Britain. Prices should start from less than £25,000.

In a statement, MG said the new car, called MG4 Urban, will act as “a new B-segment MG hatchback designed specifically as an electric vehicle for towns and cities. Built on a new platform to enhance efficiency and range, it expands the successful MG4 line-up and offers even more choice”.

Speaking to Auto Express late last year, MG’s head of product and planning, David Allison, said: “One of the benefits of the [Chinese MG4] platform being front-wheel drive is that it’s a little bit cheaper. Competition is becoming more intense, more aggressive. Trying to find a way of keeping a competitive-priced product is more and more challenging as the ZEV targets ramp up.”

Totally different to the MG4

The MG4 Urban is a totally different car to the MG4 currently sold here. The new front-wheel drive model (the existing car is rear-wheel drive) is already available in China, where it comes in four variants with up to 329 miles of range (under CLTC testing). It’s not yet clear how many versions will be offered here, or how they’ll compare to the existing MG4 – which itself will be updated next month.