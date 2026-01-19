Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Refreshed MG4 spotted, but you might struggle to tell the difference

Award-winning MG4 set for mid-life refresh this year

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Jan 2026
New MG4 - front tracking10

The MG4 proved that MG was a force to be reckoned with in pure-electric cars, winning our Affordable Electric Car of the Year award in 2023. But rivals have come thick and fast since then, so to fight back MG is launching a facelifted version of the car this year.

Although MG hasn’t revealed the 2026 MG4 here in the UK yet, the car has been shown off in Brazil. We expect the new model to arrive here later in the year, but if you don’t want to wait there’s an average saving of over £10,000 to be had on new MG4s via the Auto Express Buy A Car service

Although things like trim levels, design and technology could still change for UK-bound MG4s, we don’t expect any major changes to the exterior. However, to keep the car fresh alongside the likes of the Renault 4, Volkswagen ID.3 and Kia EV3, the MG4 will receive a revamped interior. The Brazilian-market MG4 shows plenty of inspiration taken from the newer, more expensive MGS5 EV.

The top of the dash features a new design of air vent, fresh door handles and even a new three-spoke steering wheel (the current MG4 has a two-spoke design). The centre console has been radically redesigned too, with the open expanse of the current model being replaced by a more conventional unit with cup-holders, a rotary gear selector and a wireless smartphone charger. A new set of rather sporty-looking seats have been added too. 

MG has also replaced the current car’s seven-inch driver’s display and 10.25-inch central touchscreen with a 10.25-inch driver’s screen and a 12.8-inch touchscreen – the same as in the MGS5 EV. This means the 2026 MG4 will get the company’s latest infotainment system, which we found to be a vast improvement over previous set-ups in the MGS5 EV. 

New MG4 - dashboard10

We don’t expect too much change to the MG4’s technical underpinnings, with it sitting on MG’s MSP (Modular Scalable Platform). Unlike most of its rivals, the MG4 comes with the unusual choice of three different sizes of batteries (49kWh, 64kWh and 77kWh) with up to 329 miles of range in Extended Range guise. 

We could see the smallest and cheapest option in the line-up removed, however, to make way for the upcoming MG4 Urban. The current MG4 starts from just over £27,000, while the new MG4 Urban (which is already on sale in China and front-wheel drive, in contrast to the current MG4’s rear-wheel-drive layout) is expected to be cheaper too at under £25,000. Auto Express will get its first taste of the new 2026 MG4 when we drive it in a few weeks time. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

