Refreshed MG4 spotted, but you might struggle to tell the difference

The MG4 proved that MG was a force to be reckoned with in pure-electric cars, winning our Affordable Electric Car of the Year award in 2023. But rivals have come thick and fast since then, so to fight back MG is launching a facelifted version of the car this year.

Although MG hasn’t revealed the 2026 MG4 here in the UK yet, the car has been shown off in Brazil. We expect the new model to arrive here later in the year, but if you don’t want to wait there’s an average saving of over £10,000 to be had on new MG4s via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Although things like trim levels, design and technology could still change for UK-bound MG4s, we don’t expect any major changes to the exterior. However, to keep the car fresh alongside the likes of the Renault 4, Volkswagen ID.3 and Kia EV3, the MG4 will receive a revamped interior. The Brazilian-market MG4 shows plenty of inspiration taken from the newer, more expensive MGS5 EV.

The top of the dash features a new design of air vent, fresh door handles and even a new three-spoke steering wheel (the current MG4 has a two-spoke design). The centre console has been radically redesigned too, with the open expanse of the current model being replaced by a more conventional unit with cup-holders, a rotary gear selector and a wireless smartphone charger. A new set of rather sporty-looking seats have been added too.