New MINI Aceman JCW is a potent electric SUV, but lacks the power of rivals

The souped-up version of MINI’s new compact electric SUV will be revealed on 14 October at the Paris Motor Show

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Sep 2024
MINI Aceman JCW - front static

The new MINI Aceman only went on sale a couple of months ago, but a souped-up, John Cooper Works version is already heading our way. It will make its world debut on 14 October at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, alongside the new MINI JCW hot hatchback.  

However, images and technical details for the new MINI Aceman JCW have surfaced online, providing us with an early look at the hot electric SUV that will soon rival some of the more potent family EVs around, such as the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX, Cupra Born VZ and incoming Abarth 600e.

The information was published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Among the details shared was the Aceman JCW produces 255bhp from a single electric motor – up from the 181bhp to 215bhp offered by the regular Aceman – which should allow it to sprint from 0-62mph in less than seven seconds.

MINI Aceman JCW - rear static

However, that won’t be enough to beat the Aceman JCW’s aforementioned rivals in a game of top trumps, because the VW and Cupra both deliver 322bhp and accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds. Even the less sporty Volvo EX30 is capable of 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds in its base form, or 3.6 seconds when fitted with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.

A range figure for the Aceman JCW hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we're certain it will feature the same 54.2kWh battery found in the higher-spec Aceman SE, which offers a range of up to 252 miles. The same goes for the 90kW maximum charging speed, which isn’t class-leading, but allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in less than half an hour.

The Aceman JCW doesn’t appear to have received a huge amount of styling changes, but nonetheless has a sportier look courtesy of its new front and rear bumper – the latter featuring a contrasting diffuser – a distinctive set of 19-inch alloy wheels and a roof spoiler with airblades. There’s also some John Cooper Works badging dotted around, and the Aceman JCW should have upgraded sport suspension and brakes as well.

Now read more about the best small SUVs to buy...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

