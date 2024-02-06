New MINI Cooper gets power power and £22k starting price

Spot of deja vu? You’re not wrong, because the all-electric version of the new MINI Cooper was unveiled last September at the Munich Motor Show, introducing the retro-inspired design and tech-centric interior of the new three-door hatch. But now it’s the petrol-powered model’s time to shine.

The petrol MINI Cooper doesn’t use the same platform as the MINI Cooper EV, but the dimensions are the same and the styling is nearly identical. There’s the new octagonal grille design and iconic circular headlights up front, while the rear features a set of customisable tail-lights connected by a black strip with ‘Cooper’ lettering across it.

Another classic MINI design trait is the wheels pushed out right to the edges of the car and the short bonnet, but you may also notice there’s no chrome on the new Cooper, contributing to the smart, clean look. There’s no longer a bonnet scoop on Cooper S models, either.

There are a few differences that distinguish the petrol models from the EV (other than the grille not being blanked off). The petrol Cooper has a clamshell bonnet line, more like the current car’s, and heavier use of black-plastic cladding along the sides and rear.

The interior, on the other hand, is identical to the EV’s, centred around an ultra-slim 9.4-inch OLED circular touchscreen that serves as both your instrument panel and infotainment display. The MINI does feature a bank of physical toggle switches below the touchscreen, where you’ll find the gear selector, start/stop key and a volume control.

Also located on the switch panel is the drive-mode selector, or ‘MINI Experience Modes’ as the brand now calls them. There’s a suite of seven modes to play with, including Core, Green and Go-Kart in place of the normal, eco and sport settings, plus more unique Personal, Vibrant, Timeless and Balance options. These do more than change the steering weight or throttle response; they also change the theme of the central display and which graphics are projected onto the dashboard.