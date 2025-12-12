The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will start from £46,995, it has been announced. The plug-in hybrid SUV is set to return to the UK in May, offering seven seats for the first time but a pure-electric range of just 28 miles.

That makes the Mitsubishi more expensive than other mid-size SUVs. Plug-in hybrid versions of the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan are available from just under £40k and £43k, respectively, while the new Toyota RAV4 PHEV is expected to start from somewhere between £40k and £45k.

Plus, not only does the Outlander cost more than its closest rivals, they also offer considerably more EV range. The new RAV4, for instance, can supposedly cover up to 85 miles without using a drop of petrol.

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Offering seven seats as standard does give the new Outlander PHEV an advantage over those rivals, because that’s a feature only more expensive cars such as the Kia Sorento, Volkswagen Tayron and Hyundai Santa Fe have. However, you can currently save up to £7,000 on a brand-new plug-in Santa Fe with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

What’s more, while the base Nativa version of the Mitsubishi will be a seven-seater, the high-spec Diamond model will have five seats. More details about both specifications will be announced as the launch of the new Outlander approaches, but we do know that the first customer cars should be delivered in May.