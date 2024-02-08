Pagani Huayra Evo R: the latest exotic instalment in a long-running hypercar saga

Although it launched way back in 2011, the Pagani Huayra is alive and well - evidenced by the new track-only Pagani Huayra Evo R model. Pagani says the new offering “pushes the boundaries of performance even further” and anyone familiar with the Huayra will know it’s pushed quite far already. Improvements to aerodynamics, suspension and braking are all on the Evo R’s agenda.

The replacement for the Huayra arrived in 2022 in the shape of the Pagani Utopia, but it appears further development of the car was irresistible for the firm’s engineers. The Evo R version is being offered within Pagani’s “Arte in Pista”, which is an exclusive program reserved for owners of Pagani’s track-only hypercars.

Related to the Huayra R, the Evo R incorporates the ‘long tail’ body of the Huayra Codalunga which helps increase downforce by up to 45 per cent and aerodynamic efficiency by 21 per cent. Pagani claims the open-top roof configuration increases front and rear downforce by an extra five per cent.

The powertrain has been developed in part by German tuning and motorsport specialists HWA AG - the same team behind the upcoming Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II restomod. The Huayra’s Mercedes-sourced 6.0-litre V12 remains naturally aspirated but with power upped by 50bhp over the Huayra R to 888bhp and torque standing at 770Nm. Peak power comes in at a lofty 8,750rpm and is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox.

The suspension has been overhauled for the Evo R with a third hydraulic damper to go with the forged aluminium double-wishbones and electronically-controlled shock absorbers which results in “unprecedented driving precision” according to Pagani. The carbon ceramic brake discs are self-ventilated with bespoke racing pads to boost stopping power. With better operating temperatures and reduced wear, the brakes should last longer during track use, too.

With these performance changes over the Huayra R, Pagani proudly claims the Huayra Evo R “can match the performance levels of the current Le Mans Prototype 2 race cars”. What Pagani doesn’t say is how much the Evo R costs. With the ‘standard’ R priced at around £2.7m in 2021, we can only assume this new model to be comfortably above the £3m mark.

