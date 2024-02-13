Zagato pays homage to “forgotten Le Mans icon” with secretive new AGTZ Twin Tail

Zagato, designer and builder of some of the most unique cars ever to grace tarmac, has teased its latest creation: “a contemporary GT car with an utterly captivating plot twist.” If that doesn’t spark some intrigue, noting will.

The mysterious car is called the AGTZ Twin Tail, and will be fully revealed on 21 February. The single extremely blurry image released by Zagato teases a bright blue missile, with what looks to be a rear deck that stretches back well beyond the back wheels.

The shape is reminiscent of some contemporary supercars such as the McLaren Speedtail, but evokes racing cars like the Porsche 917K from the 1970s. The latter is no coincidence, as Zagato says the AGTZ Twin Tail “pays homage to a forgotten Le Mans icon”, and will be a “fresh icon with its roots on the Le Mans grid”. However, Zagato has decided to keep the name of this forgotten racing icon a secret for now. It’s also staying tight-lipped about what donor car the famous coachbuilder will be using as the basis for the AGTZ Twin Tail. We'll find out more details soon enough.

The AGTZ Twin Tail is a collaboration between Zagato and supercar monger La Squadra from Poland. Zagato will handle design and production of the project, with La Squadra taking care of sales and marketing. The two companies say “together we’ll cater to discerning collectors who seek exclusive and provocative cars which balance form and function in a truly intrepid manner.”

Zagato has been crafting bespoke bodies for cars for over a century, while La Squadra was only founded in 2013 but now distributes cars from Ferrari, Pagani, Koenigsegg and Bugatti, among others.

