Callum eVITA Concept visualises an electric wheelchair accessible vehicle of the future

Callum, the design consultancy headed up by former Jaguar chief designer Ian Callum, has partnered with the Motability charity in the design of an electric wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) called the eVITA. This purpose designed concept has been conceived to preview a more holistic design approach that could transform the experience of driving for the 34,000 users of vehicles like this here in the UK.

Currently most WAVs are not custom designed and are instead adapted from small or mid-size vans like the Ford Tourneo Connect or Citroen Dispatch.

While this is a cost-effective approach, it’s generally one with lots of compromises, both in terms of efficiency and passenger comfort. The Callum eVITA addresses many of these issues with a raft of clever innovations that aim to improve the experience thanks to comprehensive research carried out by Callum and his team.

Ian Calllum said in an interview with Auto Express: “We looked at the vehicles first, and then we did some studies and interviews with various people who use these vehicles”. Ruben Lansley, a creative designer at Callum did a practical test in the back of an existing WAV and said: “I’m just under 6ft 3, when I was sat in the rear my head was in the roof space, and I could only see the tarmac and not anything else around me. This made me quite travel sick and was something we wanted to change.”

To approach this issue, the team began with the concept’s packaging, that mounts the battery pack underneath the front seats, leaving a totally flat floor behind. This sits the rear passenger at a similar level to those upfront, helping reduce potential motion sickness by improving sitelines and more closely matching the passenger’s hip point to the car’s natural roll centre. This has the bonus effect of helping ease access from the road via an automatically extending ramp at the rear.