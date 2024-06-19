The Freelander 8 has been revealed – the first production model from a controversial joint venture between Land Rover and Chery, parent company of Jaecoo and Omoda.

Arriving shortly after the striking Concept 97, this new Freelander 8 is the first of six new production models, and none will wear any form of Land Rover badge. While this specific model is still not confirmed for the UK, we do now know it’ll be built in right-hand drive, and legislated for Europe. Put two and two together, and we might yet see Freelander in the UK.

What is a Freelander 8 and how does it differ from Land Rovers we know?

Don’t be fooled into thinking this is a compact SUV that’ll sit underneath a Defender in terms of size, as the Freelander 8 is 5.1-meters long. This makes it around 350mm longer than a Defender 110 without the spare wheel attached, and should offer masses of space inside up to seven people.

Under the bonnet is a plug-in hybrid powertrain, in this case using Chery-derived technology, rather than the expensive units found under the bonnets of UK-built Land Rovers and Range Rovers. No specifics about the powertrains have been laid out, but we suspect the use of Chery’s plug-in hybrid system that generally relies more on the electric motors than the petrol engine.