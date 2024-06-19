Its not a Land Rover! New Freelander 8 revealed, and it's huge
A new collaboration between Chery and Land Rover has created a reborn Freelander
The Freelander 8 has been revealed – the first production model from a controversial joint venture between Land Rover and Chery, parent company of Jaecoo and Omoda.
Arriving shortly after the striking Concept 97, this new Freelander 8 is the first of six new production models, and none will wear any form of Land Rover badge. While this specific model is still not confirmed for the UK, we do now know it’ll be built in right-hand drive, and legislated for Europe. Put two and two together, and we might yet see Freelander in the UK.
What is a Freelander 8 and how does it differ from Land Rovers we know?
Don’t be fooled into thinking this is a compact SUV that’ll sit underneath a Defender in terms of size, as the Freelander 8 is 5.1-meters long. This makes it around 350mm longer than a Defender 110 without the spare wheel attached, and should offer masses of space inside up to seven people.
Under the bonnet is a plug-in hybrid powertrain, in this case using Chery-derived technology, rather than the expensive units found under the bonnets of UK-built Land Rovers and Range Rovers. No specifics about the powertrains have been laid out, but we suspect the use of Chery’s plug-in hybrid system that generally relies more on the electric motors than the petrol engine.
As the first of six new models under the Freelander joint venture coming in the next three years, Chery expects to roll out one every six months, varying both in powertrain options and overall size. Battery-electric models are also in the plan, once again using the scale and connections of Chery to develop and engineer the all-wheel-drive powertrain.
In the flesh, the new Freelander is an imposing character; it’s not just longer than a Defender, but also taller and wider. Compared to the Concept 97, Freelander 8 retains many of that car’s key styling traits. Things like new production-specific headlights look blocky and futuristic, without losing its connection to the more overtly off-road derived Defender.
Other elements, such as the split rear quarter window and large wheels also mess with its scale, but we wonder how many of these off-road cues will be backed up with real off-road capability. This is not a Land Rover, remember.
Inside the cabin sits a brand new digital interface powered by a powerful Chinese-based hardware system that combines a huge full-width display on the upper dash, plus a central touchscreen for most commands. Unlike many Chinese-market models, there’s also an inclusion of some physical controls below the main screen, but should these models make it to Europe, we could still see some tweaks to overall layout and interface.
Why is Land Rover entering into a joint venture with Chery?
This collaboration leverages the individual strengths of the two companies; Jaguar Land Rover’s design expertise, and Chery’s advances in battery and platform technology. JLR insists that Freelander will be a standalone marque, distinct from the maker’s ‘House of Brands’, which currently includes Range Rover, Defender and Discovery.
During the Concept 97’s global reveal, Freelander global CEO Wen Fei, said: “In 2024, JLR and Chery signed a strategic cooperation agreement, establishing our commitment to deploy a new brand, adopt a new model, and wage a new campaign on the global stage.
“Freelander shall stand as an independent brand in its own right, to bear a new mission for a new era. [It will] address a new generation of discerning customers and take its rightful place at the pinnacle of global premium.
“To precisely address the demand of global markets, we have established a product roadmap that is as ambitious as it is capable of delivery,” Fei said.
“This is not a blueprint to be admired from a distance, but a declaration to the world: Freelander will conquer every market with the most formidable product capability on earth.
“Beginning in 2026, we will introduce a matrix of all-new models over five years, spanning large and full-size SUV segments, each endowed with SUV capability and compatible with extended-range, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. This breadth is designed to serve the diverse needs of markets across the globe. Our inaugural model will make its world debut in China in the second half of this year.
“Thereafter a new model will follow every six months; a relentless cadence of innovation designed to ignite global markets and establish Freelander as the defining leader in premium SUVs for the new-energy era,” he said.
Prices and market positioning for the new Freelander haven’t been announced for the Chinese market – aside from the fact the brand will operate in the “premium” space. Historically, the Freelander name has been attached to affordable, go-anywhere SUVs, suggesting the new model should undercut the current Defender, which starts from around £60,000.
Of course, exchange rates and export costs would see a significant premium placed on local prices in China if the car was offered in the UK and Europe.
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