Only days after its global reveal, it’s now been confirmed that the Freelander 8, and its subsequent family of other models, will go on sale in the UK some time in the second half of 2026.

Yet Freelander isn’t just one new model, but a whole family of vehicles that have been designed in the UK. These won’t wear the Land Rover badge, and will be engineered and manufactured in China through a joint venture with Chery – the parent company of Omoda and Jaecoo.

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They won’t be sold through existing Land Rover dealers, either, but they will be cheaper – if not considerably – than the Defender models that it could, and likely will, directly compete against. No UK pricing has been announced, but the Freelander 8’s positioning will be slightly lower than the Defender’s, which costs from around £60,000.

What is a Freelander 8 and how does it differ from Land Rovers we know?

Don’t be fooled into thinking Freelander 8 is a compact SUV that’ll sit underneath a Defender in terms of size, because it’s 5.1-metres long. That makes it around 350mm lengthier than a Defender 110 without the spare wheel attached, and should offer masses of space inside for up to six people.

It’s tall, too, and rides on a flexible architecture developed by Chery, which is used across various models. We don’t know yet what level of off-road ability this platform will offer, but have been told by company representatives that it’ll run both centre and rear locking differentials. Whether this includes the use of active air suspension, or other off-roading tech such as decoupleable anti-roll bars is also to be confirmed, but Chery’s not too concerned about any lack of off-roading prowess.