Unique Pagani Huayra Epitome has a 852bhp V12… and a manual gearbox!

Full respect to whichever billionaire decided they wanted their Pagani Huayra to feature a good old fashioned manual gearbox, because that idea and a whole lot of cash led to the creation of this: the truly one-of-one Pagani Huayra Epitome.

The Huayra Epitome is the latest creation from Pagani’s special project division Grandi Complicazioni, which is responsible for limited-number speed machines like the Imola Roadster unveiled last year.

This is the first and only Huayra to be fitted with a manual gearbox, which is a seven-speed transverse unit produced by British company Xtrac. Pagani says it utilises the latest triple-disc clutch for better torque transmission, as well as an electronically controlled differential and a “racing-derived” tripod driveshafts for better engine responsiveness.

It’s also reinforced to withstand the 852bhp and 1,100Nm of torque produced by the Huayra Epitome’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 engine that has a redline of 6,700rpm and was built by AMG, according to Pagani’s own specifications.

It’ll sound spectacular too, thanks to a lightweight six-way titanium exhaust system with two direct outlets that can be opened at the push of a button to create a blown diffuser, increasing downforce.

Pagani has also spent time reinforcing the suspension geometry to reduce dive when accelerating, pitch under braking, and roll in corners. Meanwhile the Huayra Epitome’s new active suspension system also has a matter-of-factly named “super soft” setting for extra comfort on rougher roads. Above 93mph (150km/h), the shock absorbers will return to their default settings, in case you’re wondering.

Unique design changes for the Huayra Epitome include all-new front and rear bumpers, light clusters and vents to extract air from the wheelarches. The front end has a wider mouth for more airflow and an integrated splitter designed, at the customer’s request, to increase downforce. Of course you can’t miss the massive rear wing or the gold forged aluminium wheels.

The Pagani Huayra Epitome will be on display at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside the Imola Roadster, just eight of which will ever be made. Pagani is also bringing a Huayra Roadster and Zonda Roadster to the show, plus its Huayra R track car and new Utopia supercar to take part in the famous Goodwood hillclimb.

If you could comission a bespoke performance car from any brand, which one would you choose?