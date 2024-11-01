The Dark Knight’s Tumbler can be yours for £2.3 million. Cape and supervillain nemesis sold separately

Have you got a lot of cash burning a hole in your pocket? Does nothing in the pantheon of Italian supercars take your fancy? Got a new cape but no place to go? Well good news, because you can now buy a real-life Tumbler, just like the one from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

There are a couple of very important things to note first, though: just 10 of these extremely accurate replicas will be made, each costs £2.3 million, and they’re not street-legal. There’s also no jet engine onboard, which is probably the bigger disappointment.

None of that is likely to matter to the most hardcore Batman fans who will be buying these. But the replicas have been sanctioned by Warner Brothers – the studio that makes all the Batman films – so this isn’t some shed-built, copyright-infringing monstrosity waiting to inspire a lawsuit.

While you can’t drive the Tumbler on the road, it still features a 6.2-litre LS3 V8 engine that produces 518bhp and 659Nm of torque, has stainless steel headers and is mated to a 4L85E automatic transmission. That all implies the Tumbler is functional at least, and we can definitely imagine someone rocking up to a track day in one of these!

The Tumbler is built on a steel tubular-frame chassis, and uses a combination of kevlar, carbon fibre and fibreglass, which has the potential to make the Tumbler replicas lighter than expected.

However, you mustn’t forget the four massive tractor tyres at the back, as well as the meaty drag-racing slicks used for the front tyres. As a result, these Tumbler replicas weigh nearly 2.5 tonnes. They’re also more than 2.8 metres wide – wider than a London bus – and 4.6 metres long. Of course, they come in black, and you don’t just have to look at one sitting in your garage – or maybe your living room, if your partner also really loves Batman – because they have a proper interior.

The Wayne Enterprise Experience, which is the brand offering the Tumbler, is selling the 10 examples by invitation only and is currently taking applications. The lucky few who manage to acquire a build slot can expect their car to be delivered about 15 months after they hand over the deposit.

What do you think of the Tumbler? Let us know in the comments below...