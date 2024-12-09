Skip to ContentSkip to Footer



New Xiaomi YU7 leaked: new Chinese Tesla Model Y rival on the way

The YU7 will share its design cues with the recently released SU7 sedan

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Dec 2024
Xiaomi YU7 - front 3/44

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has been making headlines recently with its SU7 and subsequent Nurburgring lap time record, but now it’s branching out into the lucrative SUV genre with this - the YU7.

Leaked early on Chinese social media site Weibo, the YU7 borrows plenty of stylistic elements from the SU7 - suggesting the brand will have a consistent family face for it's model range. Technical details are yet to be announced, but the car should have a shared platform with the SU7 - utilising the same powertrain and battery options as its saloon sibling in the process. 

That would mean battery sizes of 94.3kWh and 101kWh. It seems unlikely the YU7 would get the same 73.6kWh and single-motor combination that features on the base SU7 given its SUV body. The 101kWh battery could be used to give the YU7 a range of over 400 miles, considering the SU7’s predicted range sits at 497 miles, on the more lenient CLTC testing regime. 

Xiaomi YU7 - back4

An image from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's official website suggested that the YU7 would receive a dual-motor powertrain with a 295bhp/386bhp front to rear split for a combined output of 681bhp. 

The exterior of the YU7 shares a few design traits with the SU7. These include the headlight cluster, which incorporates a sleek horizontal LED strip, curved surfacing on the body, an air outlet behind the front wheel and a wraparound rear light bar. 

The Chinese electric car measures 4,999mm in length, 1,996mm in width and 1,600mm in height - making it longer and wider than the Tesla Model Y, but the same height as its American counterpart. 

We’re yet to see inside the YU7, but its likely to get a similar cabin arrangement to the SU7. That would mean a rather minimalist set up with a 16.1-inch main touchscreen, displays for rear passengers and a huge, canvassing panoramic roof. 

There's plenty of competition for the Xiaomi to face! These are the best electric SUVs to buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

