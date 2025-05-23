“Scam” airport parking firm accused of hit-and-run with client’s car

An airport parking firm has come under accusations of foul play as drivers have returned from their holidays to find their cars having been damaged, driven for miles and even involved in a hit-and-run accident.

In April, Sophie Rose arrived back at Stansted Airport following her birthday trip to Dublin and found that her car had suffered £6,500 worth of damage after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run in Harlow – over 14 miles away.

Mrs Rose had previously paid for meet-and-greet parking through a firm called GetAwayEssentials.com Ltd, which trades under the name ‘Keir Allan’. At the time of booking, Keir Allan had described itself as a service offering “secure” parking.

However, when she returned to the UK, Mrs Rose told the BBC she found her car with the “boot up in the air and the bumper completely smashed in”.

First established in August of last year, Keir Allan insists it is not responsible, nor liable, for the damage to the car, and has thus far disputed the repair costs. According to the BBC, the firm’s director, Musa Ahmed, has also questioned the repair costs cited by Mrs Rose, claiming that the outcome now lies with the civil courts.