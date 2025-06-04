Euro NCAP car crash safety ratings get major four-pronged shake-up

A comprehensive overhaul of the Euro NCAP safety ratings will see current assessments replaced next year by ratings across ‘four pillars of safety’ – safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection, and post-crash safety – from next year.

Euro NCAP will realign many of its existing test protocols into the four new categories, but there’ll be new protocols too, especially in the area of ratings for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

We caught up with Euro NCAP’s Technical Manager ADAS/AD, Adriano Palao, during testing of the Renault 5 at MIRA, and he told us why the changes are needed.

“We are very careful to only introduce scenarios in the assessment that can happen in real life,” he said, “but there are missing pieces and we still have room for improvement.

“We started robustness activity around two and a half years ago, as we were keen to understand how sensitive our testing was to small changes. What happens when you move the car a little bit to the left or to the right? What happens in a scenario that was supposed to be completely free of objects, if you suddenly introduce a car next to the main target? These little variations actually have a tremendous effect on the performance of ADAS,” he claims.