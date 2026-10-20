Hungry for a taste of sister brand Jaecoo’s success, Omoda is now looking to appeal to those looking for a more rugged crossover with an all-new model: the X.

Revealed at parent brand Chery’s International Summit in Wuhu, China, the Omoda X debuts a whole new design language for the Chinese brand, drawing on the spirit of ‘mecha’ franchises such as Transformers and Gundam. Unlike the rest of the Omoda line-up – which is characterised by sharp, streamlined front-end designs – the X is much blockier, with a blunt nose, flared plastic wheelarch cladding and bodywork with more crease lines.

This futuristic interpretation of off-road styling isn’t just a facade; Omoda says the X boasts 200mm of ground clearance – around the same as a Toyota RAV4 – and a maximum wading depth of 700mm – 100mm more than a Range Rover Evoque. A maximum towing capacity of 1,700kg should make the Omoda X an appealing choice for caravanners, too.

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Inside, the Omoda X takes less inspiration from 4x4s and more from supercars; the car’s ‘starship’ cabin is reminiscent of the dual-cockpit layout of a Lamborghini. Front and centre is a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen that’s paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. On the centre console there’s a row of metal-effect toggle switches, dials and knobs, plus a bright red start/stop switch that also feels as if it’s been pulled straight from an Italian supercar.

Don’t expect V12 power, though; exactly what powertrain options will be offered are yet to be confirmed. However, we expect the Omoda X will pick from the same suite of full-hybrid, PHEV and full-electric powertrains as other models from the Chery group.

The Omoda X will sit as the penultimate model in the brand’s line-up, below upcoming flagship and above entry-level offerings referred to in the company’s plans as ‘G’ and ‘Z’ respectively. All three cars are said to arrive over the next three years, although which will come to the UK remains unknown for the time being.

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