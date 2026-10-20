Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Omoda X gets 4x4 looks and Lamborghini-inspired interior

The new Omoda X promises genuine off-road capability and will sit above the seven-seat Omoda 7 in the line-up

By:Tom Jervis
20 Oct 2026
Omoda X - front 3/411

Hungry for a taste of sister brand Jaecoo’s success, Omoda is now looking to appeal to those looking for a more rugged crossover with an all-new model: the X.

Revealed at parent brand Chery’s International Summit in Wuhu, China, the Omoda X debuts a whole new design language for the Chinese brand, drawing on the spirit of ‘mecha’ franchises such as Transformers and Gundam. Unlike the rest of the Omoda line-up – which is characterised by sharp, streamlined front-end designs – the X is much blockier, with a blunt nose, flared plastic wheelarch cladding and bodywork with more crease lines.

This futuristic interpretation of off-road styling isn’t just a facade; Omoda says the X boasts 200mm of ground clearance – around the same as a Toyota RAV4 – and a maximum wading depth of 700mm – 100mm more than a Range Rover Evoque. A maximum towing capacity of 1,700kg should make the Omoda X an appealing choice for caravanners, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, the Omoda X takes less inspiration from 4x4s and more from supercars; the car’s ‘starship’ cabin is reminiscent of the dual-cockpit layout of a Lamborghini. Front and centre is a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen that’s paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. On the centre console there’s a row of metal-effect toggle switches, dials and knobs, plus a bright red start/stop switch that also feels as if it’s been pulled straight from an Italian supercar.

Don’t expect V12 power, though; exactly what powertrain options will be offered are yet to be confirmed. However, we expect the Omoda X will pick from the same suite of full-hybrid, PHEV and full-electric powertrains as other models from the Chery group. 

The Omoda X will sit as the penultimate model in the brand’s line-up, below upcoming flagship and above entry-level offerings referred to in the company’s plans as ‘G’ and ‘Z’ respectively. All three cars are said to arrive over the next three years, although which will come to the UK remains unknown for the time being.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: the Porsche Cayenne’s worst nightmare is here
Richard Ingram with the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: the Porsche Cayenne’s worst nightmare is here

Featuring three axial flux motors and up to 1,153bhp, Merc’s calling its new AMG ‘the hi-tech SUV with sports-car DNA’
News
17 Oct 2026
Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Cupra Raval for £216 per month
Cupra Raval - front

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Cupra Raval for £216 per month

The 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year is our Deal of the Day for 18 October
News
18 Oct 2026
iCaur V25 is a new low-budget baby Land Rover from China
New iCaur V25 2026 - front static

iCaur V25 is a new low-budget baby Land Rover from China

Chery’s iCaur brand has revealed a boxy-looking car to slot between the V23 and V27, but it’s not clear if it’ll make it to the UK
News
19 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content