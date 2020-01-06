Citroen C5 Aircross driven in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we get behind the wheel of the new Citroen C5 Aircross to see if the hybrid SUV has what it takes to stand out from the crowd.

We also try out the stunning Corvette E-Ray and find the cut-price Ferrari rival to be a surprise smash hit.

Plus, we get the lowdown on Hyundai’s plans for a range of new hybrids and reveal that UK road policing is now at a 10-year low.

In the drives section we hit the road in the blistering Aston Martin DBX S, put the new Audi Q3 through its paces and give our verdict on the KGM Musso EV.

If that wasn’t enough we have an all-electric executive car showdown as the Polestar 4 and Kia EV6 go head-to-head.

