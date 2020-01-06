Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New all-electric Mazda MX-5 previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express this week we have exclusive images of the new Mazda MX-5 EV and test the Citroen Holidays against the VW California and Mercedes Marco Polo in a campervan mega test

By:Pete Baiden
14 May 2025
Auto Express issue 1,882

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the new all-electric Mazda MX-5, with exclusive images previewing how the reinvented roadster could look.

We also reveal the best car kit money can buy as we name the winners of our 2025 Product Awards.

Plus, we get the lowdown on the latest Skoda Enyaq vRS and have official pictures of the new Volvo XC70.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the stunning Aston Martin Vantage Roadster to see if it’s as good to drive as it is to look at, try out the seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron and hit UK roads in the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Estate.

If that wasn’t enough we have a campervan mega test as the new Citroen Holidays goes up against the Volkswagen California and Mercedes Marco Polo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

