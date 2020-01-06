New BMW i3 beats its EV rivals in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express the new BMW i3 goes head-to-head against the Mercedes C-Class Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 6 to find the best electric exec on the market.

We also have the lowdown on the new Porsche Macan Turbo, with exclusive images previewing how the mad V8 flagship could look.

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Plus, we look back at the Nissan Qashqai’s history as the popular SUV reaches its 20th birthday and get up close and personal with Polestar’s Formula 2030 concept.

In the drives section we get to grips with the new Hyundai Ioniq 3 in the UK, hit the road in the updated BMW i7 and try out the Citroen C3 Collection.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate Christmas gift guide to help you find the perfect present for the automotive fan in your life.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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