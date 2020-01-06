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New BMW i3 beats its EV rivals in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we test the BMW i3 against the Mercedes C-Class and Hyundai Ioniq 6 and have exclusive images of the new Porsche Macan

By:Auto Express team
12 Nov 2026
Auto Express 1,959

In this week’s issue of Auto Express the new BMW i3 goes head-to-head against the Mercedes C-Class Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 6 to find the best electric exec on the market.

We also have the lowdown on the new Porsche Macan Turbo, with exclusive images previewing how the mad V8 flagship could look.

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Plus, we look back at the Nissan Qashqai’s history as the popular SUV reaches its 20th birthday and get up close and personal with Polestar’s Formula 2030 concept.

In the drives section we get to grips with the new Hyundai Ioniq 3 in the UK, hit the road in the updated BMW i7 and try out the Citroen C3 Collection.

If that wasn’t enough we have the ultimate Christmas gift guide to help you find the perfect present for the automotive fan in your life.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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