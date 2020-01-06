Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia Sportage revealed in this week’s Auto Express

This week we have the lowdown on the new Kia Sportage and test the Volkswagen Tayron against the big-selling Hyundai Santa Fe

By:Ryan Birch
4 Jun 2025
Auto Express issue 1,885

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the new Kia Sportage, which gets a fresh new look, a posher cabin and more power to help it stay at the top of its game.

We also have the latest scoop on Alpine's electric A110 which takes aim at the electric Porsche Boxster and Cayman.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we take a closer look at the updated Toyota Aygo X city car and have fresh spy shots of the new Porsche 718 Boxster EV.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the hot MINI JCW Electric, try out the Audi Q5 Sportback and hit the road in updated Renault Austral.

If that wasn’t enough we also pit the Volkswagen Tayron against the Hyundai Santa Fe in a family SUV battle.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month
Kia EV6 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 31 May is an extremely attractive price for this extremely capable electric family car
News
31 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month

The Omoda 5 is one of the newest arrivals to the family SUV market, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 1 June
News
1 Jun 2025
Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI long term test: premium hatch is a joy to live with
Audi A3 35 TFSI S tronic S line long termer - first report header

Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI long term test: premium hatch is a joy to live with

First report: premium hatch joins our fleet, and its bright metallic paint has already earned it a nickname
Long-term tests
1 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content