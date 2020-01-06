Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New MG HS driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the new MG HS and test the Nissan Juke against the Volkswagen T-Roc

by: Pete Baiden
7 Aug 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,843

In this week's issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new MG HS to find out if the popular SUV is now a serious Nissan Qashqai rival.

We also reveal the best car manufacturers in the UK as voted for by you as part of our 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

Plus we have the lowdown on the new Audi A6 e-tron, which gets electric power only to take on the BMW i5, and have the definitive guide to the best car tyres on sale.

In the drives section we hit the road in the latest Kia Sorento, get behind the wheel of the Ford Tourneo Courier and try out the hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX.

If that wasn’t enough we test the big-selling Nissan Juke against the Volkswagen T-Roc in a bid to crown the small SUV king.

Ways to read auto express

