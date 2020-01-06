New Volkswagen ID.1 featured in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal Volkswagen's new ID.Every1 concept and test the Jaecoo J7 against the Skoda Kamiq
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we take a closer look at Volkswagen’s ID.Every1 concept, which previews a new £17k all-electric city car that's due in 2027.
We also find out if the Jaecoo 7 has got what it takes to compete in the highly competitive crossover class by pitching it against one of the very best - the Skoda Kamiq.
Plus, we have the lowdown on the new Volvo ES90 saloon and reveal Toyota’s future plans, including official pictures of the new C-HR+ EV.
In the drives section we hit the road in the new Audi Q5, tey out the seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron and get behind the wheel of the hot BMW X3 M50.
If that wasn’t enough we also look ahead to the 2025 Formula 1 season, revealing 25 things you need to know ahead of Sunday’s opening Australian GP in Melbourne.
