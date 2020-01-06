New Volkswagen ID.1 featured in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we take a closer look at Volkswagen’s ID.Every1 concept, which previews a new £17k all-electric city car that's due in 2027.

We also find out if the Jaecoo 7 has got what it takes to compete in the highly competitive crossover class by pitching it against one of the very best - the Skoda Kamiq.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new Volvo ES90 saloon and reveal Toyota’s future plans, including official pictures of the new C-HR+ EV.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Audi Q5, tey out the seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron and get behind the wheel of the hot BMW X3 M50.

If that wasn’t enough we also look ahead to the 2025 Formula 1 season, revealing 25 things you need to know ahead of Sunday’s opening Australian GP in Melbourne.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.