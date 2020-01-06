Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

UK’s top 50 cars to own revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have the results of our 2024 Driver Power survey and hit the road in the latest Nissan Qashqai

by: Pete Baiden
12 Jun 2024
Auto Express Issue 1,835

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the UK’s top 50 cars to own as voted for by you in the 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

We also hit the road in the reinvented Nissan Qashqai to see if changes make the popular crossover better than ever.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we have the lowdown on the new MINI Cooper 5-Door, which arrives with petrol-power only, and get a first taste of the new Volkswagen Golf R.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new-look Renault Captur, try out the updated Tesla Model 3 Performance and get to grips with the Polestar 3.

If that wasn’t enough we have a small petrol SUV clash as the Skoda Kamiq goes head-to-head with the Jeep Avenger.

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! 

Ways to read auto express

Ways to read auto express

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

