Red hot Tesla Model Y Performance teased ahead of Friday reveal

The facelifted Tesla Model Y Performance will be revealed on Friday 28 August, according to a post from the firm’s Europe and Middle East social media accounts. The short 10-second video gives very little away, but accompanied by the tagline ‘spoiler alert’ and an image that could be the car’s rear spoiler, it suggests the hot SUV is just around the corner.

The Model Y received a fairly significant update at the beginning of this year, but has since been without the range-topping Performance variant. We first caught wind of the car when it was spotted testing back in May, with this new video confirming the car’s reveal date.

The video suggests Tesla’s new flagship Model Y will get a more pronounced bootlid spoiler than its predecessor, while those aforementioned spy pictures showed the car testing on larger wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres. Other than that, the visual differences look to be subtle at best, with no extra changes to the bodywork, and no evidence of things such as a wider track. We do expect a slightly lower ride height and stiffer springs, however.

The Long Range Launch Edition costs from £61,000, and we expect the Performance to command a small premium over that when it goes on sale later this year. You can lease a new Tesla Model Y from £430 a month through Auto Express Buy A Car right now.

What else can we expect from the Model Y Performance?

Earlier this year, changes to the standard car included a “retuned suspension, offering smooth handling, added comfort, more responsive steering and a quieter ride” – claims that were borne out when we drove the facelifted car on UK roads. We expect to see similar tweaks to the new Performance version, possibly along with a longer range; the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model can do up to 387 miles on a charge.

There could be a boost in performance, too. In Long Range All-Wheel Drive guise, the updated Model Y can go from 0-60mph in 4.6 seconds. The previous Model Y Performance completed the same sprint in 3.5 seconds, so an even lower figure would place it among the fastest SUVs in the world.

Inside, the new Performance edition should follow the other revised Model Ys, featuring the same redesigned centre console with a new slider mechanism to go over the cup-holders, and a new steering wheel with ‘Tesla’ script. Plus, instead of having two stalks as before, the new car has just one, with gear selection being done via the central screen. The infotainment system is the latest from Tesla, although it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display.

We’ll have more information on the new Model Y Performance as soon as it’s revealed on 28 August.

