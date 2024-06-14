New Nio EL8 electric SUV is a luxury six-seat alternative to the BMW iX

Chinese electric car maker Nio has unveiled the latest addition to its already extensive line-up. The new Nio EL8 is a premium six-seat SUV that’s looking to take-on the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and Polestar 3, among other luxury EVs, and it’s coming to Europe.

The EL8 measures 5,099 mm long, 2,199mm wide and has an enormous wheelbase of 3,070mm – the latter is considerably longer than either of its German rivals we mentioned, and allows for two six-seater layouts.

The first features a centre aisle with an armrest, and 14-way adjustable rear seats, while models with the ‘Executive Console’ have a smart refrigerator and their 12-way ‘Ottoman’ reclining seats have a ‘hot stone massage’ function. Other kit on offer includes a 12.8-inch AMOLED central touchscreen, a 16.3-inch head-up display behind the steering wheel, a separate 6.6-inch display for the rear passengers and a 23-speaker surround system with Dolby Atmos.

For those with young children, Nio has fitted the EL8 with three ISOFIX mounting points, and a warning to alert drivers that their kids or pets have been left in the car. It all sounds very handy, especially if you’re in the habit of forgetting your offspring. As is the 810 litres of boot space, and the 2,000kg maximum towing capacity if you go camping.