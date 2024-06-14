Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Nio EL8 electric SUV is a luxury six-seat alternative to the BMW iX

This is an EV over five-metres-long that can do 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds and 317 miles on a single charge

by: Ellis Hyde
14 Jun 2024
NIO EL8 front 3/48

Chinese electric car maker Nio has unveiled the latest addition to its already extensive line-up. The new Nio EL8 is a premium six-seat SUV that’s looking to take-on the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and Polestar 3, among other luxury EVs, and it’s coming to Europe.

The EL8 measures 5,099 mm long, 2,199mm wide and has an enormous wheelbase of 3,070mm – the latter is considerably longer than either of its German rivals we mentioned, and allows for two six-seater layouts.

The first features a centre aisle with an armrest, and 14-way adjustable rear seats, while models with the ‘Executive Console’ have a smart refrigerator and their 12-way ‘Ottoman’ reclining seats have a ‘hot stone massage’ function. Other kit on offer includes a 12.8-inch AMOLED central touchscreen, a 16.3-inch head-up display behind the steering wheel, a separate 6.6-inch display for the rear passengers and a 23-speaker surround system with Dolby Atmos. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

For those with young children, Nio has fitted the EL8 with three ISOFIX mounting points, and a warning to alert drivers that their kids or pets have been left in the car. It all sounds very handy, especially if you’re in the habit of forgetting your offspring. As is the 810 litres of boot space, and the 2,000kg maximum towing capacity if you go camping. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The EL8 is offered with a 75Wh or 100kWh battery, with the larger unit delivering a range of up to 317 miles – a long way off the 382 miles the BMW iX can manage on a single charge. Meanwhile, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain in the Nio produces 646bhp and 850Nm of torque, which allows the over five-metre-long EV to do 0-62mph in 4.1 seconds. 

NIO EL8 rear interior overview8

Interestingly, much of the EL8’s development took place at Nio’s advanced engineering centre in Oxford, and its chassis features dual chamber air suspension with ‘Continuous Damping Control’ (CDC) that is constantly making adjustments to damping of the shock absorbers.

It also comes with laminated glass and noise reducing tyres, which are just one of the more than 50 other acoustic aides Nio has added to the car, not to mention the 24 safety and advanced driver assistance features that are also available.

Nio is already selling cars in select European countries like Germany and Sweden, and it’s rumoured the brand will launch in the UK sometime in 2025. However, Nio hasn’t shared an exact timeframe, nor has it confirmed which of the 10 models it makes will be coming here.

What do you think of the NIO EL8? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

10 surprising things made by car companies, that aren't cars
Things made by car manufacturers - header
Features

10 surprising things made by car companies, that aren't cars

The world’s biggest auto manufacturers have many strings to their bows...
6 May 2024
Geely and NIO agreement could see battery swapping tech on Volvo, Polestar and Lotus cars
Volvo EX30 - front action
News

Geely and NIO agreement could see battery swapping tech on Volvo, Polestar and Lotus cars

The Chinese giant behind Volvo, Polestar and Lotus will join forces with NIO on battery tech
30 Nov 2023
'Like Tesla with hindsight, Nio could make big waves in the UK'
Opinion - Nio
Opinion

'Like Tesla with hindsight, Nio could make big waves in the UK'

Editor-in-chief Steve Fowler thinks Nio is a brand that could really shake up the premium elite
25 Oct 2023
New Nio ET5 to make UK public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
NIO ET5 - front
News

New Nio ET5 to make UK public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The all-electric Nio ET5 comes with up to 366 miles of range
6 Jul 2023

Most Popular

Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land
Dacia Duster - front tracking
News

Dacia’s Duster is Britain’s best car to own as Driver Power 2024 survey results land

Owners have voted the Dacia Duster as the most satisfying new car to own in the 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey
11 Jun 2024
Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results
Driver Power 2024 - best cars to own header
News

Best cars to own: Driver Power 2024 results

The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2024 Driver Power results!
11 Jun 2024
New Porsche 911 S/T 2024 review: one of the best sports cars ever built
Porsche 911 S/T - front
Road tests

New Porsche 911 S/T 2024 review: one of the best sports cars ever built

Porsche’s last hurrah for the 992.1 generation 911 is an epic driving machine with just the right dose of luxury
12 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content