Entire Nissan production team learns sign language to support deaf colleagues

Good news can be hard to come by, but production workers at Nissan’s Sunderland car factory will be able to share it more effectively after signing up for sign language lessons en-masse.

The plant, which employs 6,000 workers, prides itself on teamwork and inclusivity. So when workers in the paint shop wanted to communicate more effectively with four deaf workmates, they collectively decided to go the extra mile by volunteering to learn British Sign Language.

“Four of our team are deaf, which made communication a challenge for our supervisors and our team on the production line,” explained paint shop senior supervisor Peter Haydon. “More than anything else, we want all our people to feel included and part of the team, so we carried out a full review, and one thing that everyone wanted to do was learn to sign.”

To get the ball rolling Peter and nine colleagues enrolled on an 11-week course to get to grips with the basics. “Learning sign language wasn’t easy… It was hard to pick up at the start and you really need to stay focused,” he continued. “But the team all wanted to learn and chucked themselves into the training and said that by week six they started to get the hang of it. It has been really inspiring to see members of the team who went on the course teach others in the shop how to sign.”

As well as learning to sign, the production zone where the team works has been upgraded and more visual aids used during training, meetings and briefings. While the team’s skills are improving, Nissan also brings interpreters on site from time to time.

Site HR director Michael Jude called the efforts made by team members “a fantastic example of our people pulling together and going the extra mile to support each other.”

One of the deaf production line operatives, Michael Connolly, added: “In the past there has been a breakdown in communication due to a language barrier; part of the barrier has now been removed.

“Morale between the team is much improved and it’s been fantastic to see the team so enthusiastic about learning sign language.”

