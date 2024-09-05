Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Entire Nissan production team learns sign language to support deaf colleagues

Paint shop crew takes sign-language training classes en-masse, so workmates feel included

By:Chris Rosamond
5 Sep 2024
Nissan production team using sign language

Good news can be hard to come by, but production workers at Nissan’s Sunderland car factory will be able to share it more effectively after signing up for sign language lessons en-masse.

The plant, which employs 6,000 workers, prides itself on teamwork and inclusivity. So when workers in the paint shop wanted to communicate more effectively with four deaf workmates, they collectively decided to go the extra mile by volunteering to learn British Sign Language.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Four of our team are deaf, which made communication a challenge for our supervisors and our team on the production line,” explained paint shop senior supervisor Peter Haydon. “More than anything else, we want all our people to feel included and part of the team, so we carried out a full review, and one thing that everyone wanted to do was learn to sign.”

To get the ball rolling Peter and nine colleagues enrolled on an 11-week course to get to grips with the basics. “Learning sign language wasn’t easy… It was hard to pick up at the start and you really need to stay focused,” he continued. “But the team all wanted to learn and chucked themselves into the training and said that by week six they started to get the hang of it. It has been really inspiring to see members of the team who went on the course teach others in the shop how to sign.”

As well as learning to sign, the production zone where the team works has been upgraded and more visual aids used during training, meetings and briefings. While the team’s skills are improving, Nissan also brings interpreters on site from time to time.

Site HR director Michael Jude called the efforts made by team members “a fantastic example of our people pulling together and going the extra mile to support each other.”

One of the deaf production line operatives, Michael Connolly, added: “In the past there has been a breakdown in communication due to a language barrier; part of the barrier has now been removed.

“Morale between the team is much improved and it’s been fantastic to see the team so enthusiastic about learning sign language.”

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Nissan plots “electric car game changer” with solid state batteries due on sale in 2028
Future Nissan models - overhead

Nissan plots “electric car game changer” with solid state batteries due on sale in 2028

Nissan is setting its stall out to become a market leader in solid state batteries, a technology that could transform the global EV market
News
7 Jun 2024
New Nissan Micra, Leaf replacement and Juke among five Nissan EVs due by 2026
Future Nissan models - front

New Nissan Micra, Leaf replacement and Juke among five Nissan EVs due by 2026

The Japanese brand plans to launch 30 new cars globally within the next three years but the UK will ‘only’ get 5
News
27 Mar 2024
Nissan and Honda might join forces on EV batteries and autonomous driving tech
Makoto Uchida and Toshihiro Mibe

Nissan and Honda might join forces on EV batteries and autonomous driving tech

Two of Japan’s biggest car makers, and rivals, could be about to collaborate on EV and autonomous driving technology
News
15 Mar 2024
New Nissan Interstar large van revealed with Interstar-e electric version
2024 Nissan Interstar - front

New Nissan Interstar large van revealed with Interstar-e electric version

Hot on the heels of the new Renault Master comes its sister van, Nissan’s Interstar
News
7 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000
Dacia Duster Extreme - front tracking

New Dacia Duster goes on sale from under £19,000

Our Small SUV of the Year is available with four-wheel drive and hybrid power, and the first examples will arrive in November
News
3 Sep 2024
Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price
Kia EV6 facelift - front cornering

Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price

The first examples of the updated EV6 will arrive with customers before the end of the year
News
2 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
News
30 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content