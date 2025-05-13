Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Nissan to axe 20,000 jobs, bringing Sunderland’s future into question

Future of UK’s Sunderland plant in doubt after Nissan announces huge job cuts, plant closures and suspension of post-2026 product plans

By:Paul Adam
13 May 2025
Nissan Ariya Nismo - Nissan badge

Nissan has announced it is to cut a total of 20,000 jobs globally, as part of a significant expansion of its “Re:Nissan” global economic recovery plan. In addition, the Japanese manufacturer will implement the closure of seven plants and suspend all product developments scheduled beyond 2026.

This move follows the company's prior communication in February, which outlined a reduction of 9,000 jobs, the closure of three manufacturing facilities, and a 20 per cent decrease in production volume to five million vehicles annually.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The statement coincides with the confirmation of a net loss of £3.8 billion for the fiscal year 2024/25, while the company clarified that the newly announced figure of 20,000 job reductions includes the 9,000 cuts previously disclosed. 

Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO of Nissan, attributed the considerable financial deficit to "a challenging FY24 performance and rising variable costs, compounded by an uncertain environment". He stated that the company: “must prioritize self-improvement with greater urgency and speed…taking a prudent approach to reassess our targets and actively seek every possible opportunity to implement and ensure a robust recovery." 

Nissan anticipates achieving cost reductions of £1.3 billion by 2027. While a portion of this target will be met through supply chain optimisation and "cost efficiencies”, it appears the primary driver will be workforce reductions – although the company did affirm its intention to strengthen its collaborative relationships with the Renault Group, Mitsubishi and Honda as an additional route to streamline operations and achieve further cost reductions.

Worryingly for UK employees, the future of the Sunderland plant – which builds the Qashqai and Juke models – remains uncertain, with the job cuts said to affect personnel across manufacturing, administrative, and R&D roles. Nissan currently employs around 134,000 people worldwide, with approximately 6,000 people attached to the UK site.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025
Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans
Future of Nissan in the UK - header with Phil McNamara

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans

Nissan is about to go from building the Qashqai hybrid to three fresh EVs in the UK over the next three years – all powered by a new gigafactory
Features
19 Apr 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
Confirmed: Renault Twingo-based Nissan EV incoming
Nissan A-segment EV

Confirmed: Renault Twingo-based Nissan EV incoming

Online investors’ call confirms Nissan will build a “derivative” of the Renault Twingo from 2026
News
31 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change
Protyre area manager Simon Hall inspecting a Vauxhall Corsa&#039;s tyre

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change

The number of MoT failures caused by worn tyres is on the rise, and experts are calling for mandatory follow-ups on advisories
News
12 May 2025
EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs

Running costs for car share club EVs are £6k higher than ICE equivalents according to new data
News
8 May 2025
Mazda MX-5 goes electric: the iconic roadster's radical future
Mazda MX-5 EV exclusive image - front

Mazda MX-5 goes electric: the iconic roadster's radical future

The next Mazda MX-5 roadster is set to be offered as a pure EV, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
10 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content