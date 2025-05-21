Bringing back Nissan’s GT-R supercar is a no-brainer, along with the Skyline performance sedan that sired it for generations, Nissan’s CEO has declared.

The new Nissan Vision strategy lists ‘heartbeat models’ as one of its core vehicle types. So Auto Express asked Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa if the GT-R would return to make hearts beat as fast as the iconic R35 supercoupe, which in outgoing 562bhp T-Spec guise demolishes 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.

He described making a new GT-R as an “easy” decision. “Is it a priority?” he continued. “Of course, it’s one of the strongest brands in our portfolio. It’s not only a car, it’s a symbol of many things inside and outside the company. There definitely needs to be a new GT-R: it will come.”

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We also asked him to elaborate on whether the GT-R would be electric or hybrid, with the push to electric faltering in some markets and high-performance icons like the BMW M5 going hybrid. Back in 2023 Nissan showed the all-electric Hyper Force concept, whose form, glasshouse and iconic rear lamps screamed next GT-R. It sent 1,000kW – 1,341bhp – to all four wheels, another nod to the R35.

“What will it be? I will talk later about that one,” he said enigmatically, to the disappointment of GT-R fans around the world. “But we are definitely going to work on this car,” he added.