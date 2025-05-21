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Official: Nissan GT-R will return and a new Skyline, too

Godzilla will roar again as CEO promises a new GT-R, plus a Skyline performance icon, as Nissan goes to work on heartbeat models

By:Phil McNamara
14 Apr 2026
Nissan Hyper Force - front 3/46

Bringing back Nissan’s GT-R supercar is a no-brainer, along with the Skyline performance sedan that sired it for generations, Nissan’s CEO has declared.

The new Nissan Vision strategy lists ‘heartbeat models’ as one of its core vehicle types. So Auto Express asked Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa if the GT-R would return to make hearts beat as fast as the iconic R35 supercoupe, which in outgoing 562bhp T-Spec guise demolishes 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.

He described making a new GT-R as an “easy” decision. “Is it a priority?” he continued. “Of course, it’s one of the strongest brands in our portfolio. It’s not only a car, it’s a symbol of many things inside and outside the company. There definitely needs to be a new GT-R: it will come.”

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We also asked him to elaborate on whether the GT-R would be electric or hybrid, with the push to electric faltering in some markets and high-performance icons like the BMW M5 going hybrid. Back in 2023 Nissan showed the all-electric Hyper Force concept, whose form, glasshouse and iconic rear lamps screamed next GT-R. It sent 1,000kW – 1,341bhp – to all four wheels, another nod to the R35.

“What will it be? I will talk later about that one,” he said enigmatically, to the disappointment of GT-R fans around the world. “But we are definitely going to work on this car,” he added.

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Espinosa didn’t give much more away about the new Skyline either – although the company did issue two teaser shots. One shows the rear flank, suggesting the Skyline will again be a four-door sedan, with the famous twin, blood red rear lamps absolutely present and correct. The other image is a close-up of the nose, showing hooded headlamps and a sharky, angular bonnet line in keeping with the Z coupe’s.   

During the Nissan Vision presentation, the Skyline teasers were revealed with Espinosa saying the car’s name “represents the origin and soul of Nissan” and that the Skyline would be “a reimagined icon of Japanese engineering and driving passion with performance and precision”.

Nissan’s heartbeat cars

Nissan Skyline Nismo - front 3/46

He also listed it as one of the brand’s “heartbeat models. These are the vehicles that represent the essence of Nissan, carrying emotion and heritage while advancing innovation.” He namechecked the Leaf, the first mainstream electric car, the Fairlady Z coupe and Patrol SUV as other heartbeat cars.

A big clue to the Skyline may well have been mentioned when Espinosa promised to reboot the Infiniti luxury brand with a mid-size hybrid SUV, two body-on-frame, large hybrid SUVs and… ”a performance-oriented V6 sedan”. 

Recent Skyline generations have been paired with Infinitis, sharing the same FM platform with the V6 pushed back behind the front axle to aid turn-in. Given Nissan’s renewed focus on shared vehicle architectures to improve efficiencies, chances are lightning will strike twice. 

But will the R36 GT-R be bracketed with them? The R35 was sheared off from the Skyline lineage and given supercar technology and performance, when Carlos Ghosn began his mission to revive Nissan in the late ‘90s. Will Ivan Espinosa – who’s embarked on a replica mission – do the same? Unfortunately only he – and a strict few allies within Nissan know – and he’s not yet ready to spill the beans…

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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