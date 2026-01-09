Nissan recently announced it’s planning to launch five new high-performance Nismo models, and this very angry-looking machine could be one of them. It’s called the Aura Nismo RS Concept, and the company says it’s looking to put the wild hot hatch into production.

The Nissan Note Aura hatchback, which is what this outrageous creation is based on, will be unfamiliar to petrolheads in the UK because it’s only sold in Japan, where there’s already a tuned Nismo version.

However, the Aura Nismo RS Concept takes things a lot further, firstly by shoehorning in the all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain from the much bigger X-Trail Nismo. That includes a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which serves as a generator for two electric motors and their 2.1kWh battery.

Power is rated at 201bhp, which is nearly 130bhp less than you get in the Volkswagen Golf R that right now you can save more than £2,000 on through our Buy A Car service. But the Aura Nismo RS Concept also has up to 525Nm of torque at its disposal, plus the e-motors should make power delivery instant.

Meanwhile, larger four-pot front and two-pot rear brake calipers provide the stopping power, with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres and a retuned e‑4ORCE all-wheel-drive system offering impressive traction and cornering performance, according to Nissan.

Then there’s the new concept’s much sharper and more muscular bodywork, which could easily intimidate even the most ferocious hot hatches. The wheelarches are 145mm wider than the stock car’s and the ride height has dropped by 20mm, creating an aggressive stance and improving handling abilities.

Topping it all off are the aerodynamic enhancements, which include a new front splitter, rear diffuser and side skirts, with Nismo’s signature red accents, plus a frankly enormous rear spoiler.

A road-going version of the Aura Nismo RS Concept could well be joined as one of the five new Nismo models by a hot version of the new Micra, and hopefully a next-generation GT-R.

