Nissan Nismo promises five new high-performance models
A Nissan Micra Nismo hot hatch is now on the cards as Nissan plans to double its performance line-up
Nissan says it will launch five more high-performance models from its revered Nismo division. The move comes as part of the global recovery plan the Japanese carmaker began implementing earlier this year.
This means Nissan will be doubling the number of performance models in its global line-up. The Nissan Ariya Nismo is currently the only one sold in the UK, and is priced from £56,000 but available through our Buy A Car service with a £4,000 discount, but Nismo versions of Nissan’s Z sports cars, Skyline saloon, X-Trail seven-seater and Patrol 4x4 can be found in other markets.
Importantly for us in the UK, Nissan is promising to expand the market availability of Nismo cars. This will be critical because the brand wants to increase the number of souped-up cars it sells from approximately 100,000 units to 150,000 by 2028, with sales overseas expected to rise from around 40 per cent to 60 per cent.
Nissan hasn’t said what these five new Nismo models will be, but we’re confident that a hot version of the new Nissan Micra will be among them. Especially because the electric supermini is based on the Renault 5 which already has an angry cousin, the Alpine A290.
Bosses at the company have also hinted to us that a high-performance version of the new Nissan Leaf is in the works, which would rival cars like the Skoda Elroq vRS and forthcoming Kia EV4 GT.
Nissan gave us a glimpse of the next-generation GT-R with the 1,341bhp Hyper Force Concept back in 2023, and that model is expected to be part of Nismo’s revitalisation as well.
Starting next year, Nissan will create prototype vehicles for “racing activities” that will help accelerate technological advancements in both hardware and software development for the new Nismo models.
You may be wondering how launching a hot hatch or a new supercar-slaying GT-R will help Nissan recover from its significant financial troubles. Speaking to Auto Express earlier this year, Richard Candler, global VP for product strategy, explained Nismo is “one of the heartbeats of Nissan’s model line-up, infusing our range with a sense of excitement and performance.
“Through technology transfer and engineering expertise derived from racing,” he said, “Nismo not only enhances the driving experience, but also reinforces Nissan's commitment to pushing boundaries.”
