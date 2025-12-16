Nissan says it will launch five more high-performance models from its revered Nismo division. The move comes as part of the global recovery plan the Japanese carmaker began implementing earlier this year.

This means Nissan will be doubling the number of performance models in its global line-up. The Nissan Ariya Nismo is currently the only one sold in the UK, and is priced from £56,000 but available through our Buy A Car service with a £4,000 discount, but Nismo versions of Nissan’s Z sports cars, Skyline saloon, X-Trail seven-seater and Patrol 4x4 can be found in other markets.

Importantly for us in the UK, Nissan is promising to expand the market availability of Nismo cars. This will be critical because the brand wants to increase the number of souped-up cars it sells from approximately 100,000 units to 150,000 by 2028, with sales overseas expected to rise from around 40 per cent to 60 per cent.

Nissan hasn’t said what these five new Nismo models will be, but we’re confident that a hot version of the new Nissan Micra will be among them. Especially because the electric supermini is based on the Renault 5 which already has an angry cousin, the Alpine A290.