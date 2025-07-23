Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

We asked if a hot Nissan Micra Nismo was on the way. Nissan didn’t say no…

Leveraging the work Alpine’s done on the A290, a high-performance Nissan Micra could be on the cards

By:Jordan Katsianis
23 Jul 2025
Nissan Micra - front static

While driving a prototype of the new Nissan Micra, we challenged the brand’s European top-brass about whether a high performance Micra Nismo was on the cards, and they didn’t say no.

Speaking to Nissan’s European head of product planning Christophe Amblard, he constructively replied to our enquiry about a potential Micra Nismo hot hatchback, by telling us that Nissan is “actively looking at all sorts of possibilities with its future product range, including widening the Nismo range. But nothing can so far be confirmed”. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Such a car would help bolster the Nismo name, which the Japanese company is using as one of the “core” brands alongside Patrol and Juke. But beyond just being a branding exercise, it would also make full use of the new Micra’s platform, which we know is capable of handling more power. 

And while Nissan isn’t flush with development cash right now, the Micra’s close alignment to the Renault 5 means the work that sister company Alpine’s done to its A290 hot hatchback could be an efficient way of giving the Micra more power and a more focused chassis. 

Of course, you can’t buy a Nismo Micra yet, but you can search for deals on the Alpine A290 via Auto Express’s ‘Find a Car’ service…

The core of the Alpine’s changes relate largely to the new e-motor’s power, which is rated at a much more serious 217bhp in its GTS form, 69bhp more than the existing Micra. But it’s not just the more powerful engine that’s been fiddled with, as the chassis has also been given a wider track, bigger wheels, larger brakes and uprated suspension. 

So while we’ll need to wait a little longer for absolute confirmation that another high performance Nismo model is on the cards, if Nissan deems it a solid business case, something built in homage to the original Nissan Micra Super Turbo could be just around the corner. That car, rather ironically, also had a secondary set of inset spot lights – just like you’ll also find on an Alpine A290. Watch this space. 

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Deals on the Nissan Micra's rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £22,995
New Renault 5

Configure now

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New in-stock Citroen C3Cash £17,074Avg. savings £1,908
New Citroen C3

Configure now

Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New in-stock Fiat 500
New Fiat 500

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Nissan Micra is back! New supermini arrives with EV power and plenty of charm
Nissan Micra - front

The Nissan Micra is back! New supermini arrives with EV power and plenty of charm

The Nissan Micra makes a long-awaited return as an EV and is set to offer up to 253 miles of range
News
21 May 2025
New Nissan Micra spotted testing as electric supermini gears up for battle with Renault 5
Nissan Micra test car (camouflaged) - front

New Nissan Micra spotted testing as electric supermini gears up for battle with Renault 5

Bold styling and a cutting-edge electric platform could make the new Nissan Micra a competitive option in the small EV market
News
8 May 2025
New Nissan Leaf and Micra confirmed for 2025, plus next-generation hybrid tech for Qashqai
New Nissan Leaf - front 3/4

New Nissan Leaf and Micra confirmed for 2025, plus next-generation hybrid tech for Qashqai

Nissan’s big plans for 2025 may also include a new plug-in hybrid system for the X-Trail
News
17 Feb 2025

Most Popular

MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant
MG4 - rear

MG4 and MGS5 EV prices slashed in reply to Government Electric Car Grant

In order to boost sales, MG is announcing its own a £1,500 grant for some of its EVs
News
21 Jul 2025
Chinese cars will take over as Britain’s best sellers
Opinion - Omoda 5

Chinese cars will take over as Britain’s best sellers

With a dramatic rise in sales, Mike Rutherford thinks it’s only a matter of time before Chinese cars outsell all other countries in the UK
Opinion
20 Jul 2025
Roll over diesel: EVs are now doing the big mileage in the UK
Tesla Model Y - front cornering

Roll over diesel: EVs are now doing the big mileage in the UK

The average UK electric car now covers more than 10,000 miles per year, a similar amount to the average diesel.
News
21 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content