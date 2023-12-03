‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’

Remember the days when you were a kid? With millions of other scruffy, like-minded nippers, you spent dreamy days of childhood vowing to one day own and drive cars built by some of the great motor manufacturers from faraway places your even scruffier geography teachers never told you about. You know, Wolfsburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Coventry, Solihull and other ‘exotic’ (or not) motor cities.

Then before you know it, you’re in work, earning a few quid and able to at least buy used versions of sensible, reasonably priced models such as the Volkswagen Golf, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class or any number of ageing Jaguars and Land Rovers. The best, most carefree days of our adult lives? Probably.

Later, when the novelty of those all-too-familiar brands starts to wear off, the emerging marques that somehow feel much newer, fresher and cooler begin to float your boat. I defected to Audi, Honda and Jeep.

But after you’ve been there, done that and bought the T-shirt, where next? After attending the global launch of the Lexus brand in Japan in 1989, I eventually purchased a used example. I almost bought an Infiniti too, just before the brand crashed and burned in Britain due to desperately low sales – the very reason the cars were so exclusive.