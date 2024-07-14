It’s a shame Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover or Rolls-Royce aren't good enough for the Prime Minister

Now that was my kind of week. It began on 30 June at the Austrian Grand Prix with an on-track demonstration from Brit Lando Norris of McLaren (one win from 115 F1 races starts) that he may be suffering from ‘Damon Hill Syndrome’ – a condition afflicting up and coming drivers who struggle to overtake multiple world champions.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For “nerve-wracked” Little Lando, Mad Max Verstappen (61 wins from 196 starts) was and always will be the problem. And although it was a bit sad that he and the Dutch driver crashed into each other in Austria, they at least facilitated victory for George Russell (2 wins from 115) and Britain.

Shame then that come 1 July, our state broadcaster and national newspapers were so obsessed with saturation coverage of Wimbledon that they barely mentioned George’s world-beating success the previous afternoon. How very British!

The undoubted highlight of the week was on 2 July when we at Auto Express proudly announced the Citroen e-C3 as our Car of the Year 2024. As one of the founding fathers of the mag in 1988 and having attended dozens of our New Car Awards ceremonies over the last third of a century I struggle to think of a more worthy winner. The e-C3 supermini cum chunky SUV is a textbook example of the right car at the right time with the right RRP. Its comparatively low starting price of £21,995 means it can be yours for only half as much as the ‘average-priced’ new car on sale in Britain this summer.