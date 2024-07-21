The arrival of sub-£20k electric cars can't come soon enough

So what did the Brit bit of the automotive world learn during the first six months of 2024? Plenty.

For starters, the ongoing and so far unwavering message from buyers in Britain is that new cars with familiar petrol powered engines remained their No.1 choice from January to June. Mind you, they’re also partial to a bit of comparatively affordable, new(ish) tech – hybrids, which sit comfortably in second place because they hit the sweet spot. Don’t they?

You have to admit that a single ‘dual-fuel’ car willing and able to run on electric power for short, quiet, low-speed journeys in and around cities, seamlessly followed by petrol-sipping out-of-town runs, offers the best of both worlds. Doesn’t it?

As for those generally more expensive electric cars, they continue to languish uncomfortably in third place in the sales pecking order.

Put another way, more than half of buyers still want unleaded, and nothing but unleaded, powering their factory-fresh cars. Approximately one third are opting for halfway-house petrol-electric hybrids. And only one and a half consumers in every 10 has been brave enough to go down the pure-EV route.

Also, let’s not forget the six per cent of customers sticking with demonised diesel models – the worst-selling mainstream cars in showrooms these days.