Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Multi-fuelled hybrid cars have to be the wisest choice the 2020s and beyond

Mike Rutherford thinks there’s a future for cars powered by petrol, electricity, the sun’s rays... and a wind-up handle

by: Mike Rutherford
28 Jul 2024
Solar powered car

Some of my best friends are tech geeks and eco freaks. As for little ol’ me, I’m a bit more old school. Along with the overwhelming majority of buyers, I still love petrol-powered cars. But I also consider myself a hybrid head. And I’m a cautiously optimistic fan of pure electric cars. Although my diesel diehard days are over, I know and fully understand that for high-mileage drivers of commercial vehicles, taxis and workhorse cars, it’s their much-preferred fuel. For others it’s LPG and hydrogen

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no such thing as the right and wrong fuels. For the time being at least, buyers can and should do what’s best for their budgets and journey needs. Finding the right tool for the job and at the right price means freedom of choice – and that’s a precious British thing we shouldn’t give up lightly.

Talking of the right tool for the job, one of the best examples I know of is a modest product I acquired decades ago and still fondly remember, due to its brilliantly simple features that oozed flexibility. OK, it was only a ghetto blaster (for younger readers, that’s an FM/AM/LW (RIP) radio with built-in speakers, cassette recorder and CD player), but its ‘multi-fuel’ dexterity made it special. And fun. No surprises for guessing that it could be plugged into the mains or run on four D batteries. But it also had a large solar panel on top plus a wind-up handle to the rear. On one side were numerous sockets which, among other things, enabled it to be plugged into a car’s cigarette lighter socket; hook up to an early rechargeable power unit (similar to but larger than those we use today with our mobiles); or, with a bit of careful modification, be powered by a petrol generator. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Crude, yes. But I’ve never owned or used a cheap device so capable of running on so many different ‘fuels’. This humble sound system perfectly proved the point that whatever the product in question, the more power sources it can accommodate, the better. 

With all this in mind, a state-of-the-art hybrid car or van that allows its electric motor to travel the best part of 100 miles, and its accompanying petrol engine to do hundreds more, has to be the best, most flexible option for most motorists, doesn’t it? The easily achievable icing on the hybrid cake could be on-board solar panels, which would be interesting and offer very different design features. And the cherry on the icing has to be an integrated wind-up handle that’s securely tucked away (a bit like a spare wheel) most of the time because it’ll rarely be used. But its roles could include everything from giving emergency assistance when a car fails to start and/or helping to supply some free, muscle-generated, off-grid electricity – just as a pedalist aboard a static bicycle generator can. 

Forget about so-called multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), which is a daft description because every motorised machine has a variety of purposes. 

Think instead of multi-fuelled vehicles (MFVs) – powered by petrol, electricity, the sun’s rays and a little elbow grease. Might an MFV be the wisest, most flexible car for the 2020s and beyond? In a word, yes.  

Do you agree with Mike? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

'Luxury car' tax grab to hit 70% of EVs, fuelling calls for exemption
Luxury car tax
News

'Luxury car' tax grab to hit 70% of EVs, fuelling calls for exemption

New Labour Government urged by UK motor industry to address concerns of potential EV purchasers and boost uptake of electric vehicles among private bu…
25 Jul 2024
New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK
Cupra Leon facelift 2024 reveal
News

New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK

Cupra’s heavily revised Leon comes with more kit, but at a higher price
25 Jul 2024
New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 review: quirky supermini has plenty of potential
Lancia Ypsilon - front
Road tests

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 review: quirky supermini has plenty of potential

The Lancia Ypsilon will take on supermini rivals such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 if it comes to the UK
26 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content