The British Motor Show is the best-value motoring day out - by a considerable margin

The following examples illustrate the point: The Office for National Statistics estimates that in mid-2024, “average weekly regular earnings” for people of all ages (not youngsters) are around £643 per week (just over £33k a year). At the same time, one-bed flats on the outskirts of London can cost a quarter of a million pounds or more. The median price of a new car is in excess of £42,000.

If you need to travel after 9am on a Wednesday this August, your 126-minute (allegedly) London to Manchester train journey will cost you £184.70 one way. That’s circa 90 quid an hour. And if this doesn’t sum-up modern Rip-Off Britain, I don’t know what does.

Parents are also having a desperately hard time financially. If they’re looking for a day out on a total budget of, say, £50, Mum and Dad plus a couple of children might be able to stretch to sitting on a wall scoffing fish and chips and supping sugary drinks from cans bought at the chippy. But there’ll be little, if any, cash left over for anything else.

Alternatively, a family (two adults and two kids) day ticket for this month’s action-packed British Motor Show can be booked for £47. A £3 show guide is an optional extra. For their total investment of 50 quid, they’ll get eight hours of entertainment, education and enlightenment – everything from on-stage celebs to supercars being driven in anger by world-class drivers; career sessions; test drives (even for some under-17s), displays of cars yet to be seen in UK showrooms or on UK roads… you name it. There’s also a green picnic area for those who bring their own food and drinks. And all-day parking is free.

If the £14,995 Dacia Spring EV is the new-car bargain of the year, the British Motor Show – at £47 for a family ticket or £23.50 for an individual adult – has to be the best-value day out. By a considerable margin.

Have you attended the British Motor Show in the past? Tell us about your experience in the comments section...