A used Porsche 911 might look tempting, but save some money for its upkeep

Around 12 years ago I worked in a used-car dealership. Among the Ford Fiestas that kept my commission ticking over, there was one sale that sticks in my mind after all this time: a Mazda RX-8.

I adored the way the car looked and drove – and I still do – but this one had seen better days. Its bumper was covered in scratches and this, plus a lack of a service history, was reflected in the £1,500 asking price.

It didn’t take long before a prospective buyer showed up. He wasn’t that interested in cars, he explained, and he didn’t know anything about the RX-8 or how it worked. He just fancied a bit of a change from his ropey 10-year-old Vauxhall Astra and thought the Mazda looked nice.

Anyone who is familiar with the RX-8 knows that it’s powered by a glorious rotary engine. Its free-revving character is to die for, but if you don’t know how to treat it right, then it’ll quite readily die all on its own. That’s when you’re faced with a repair bill far greater than the £1,500 price tag.

I never tried as hard to convince a buyer that a warranty package would be a wise purchase. I made it clear that this wasn’t just a pretty sports car, it was one that required careful maintenance, and that a little investment now could save him a lot of cash at some point in the future.