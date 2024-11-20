Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards

By:Paul Barker
20 Nov 2024
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

As car enthusiasts/geeks/bores, pretty much everyone at Auto Express is well versed in trawling through used car selling sites, usually accompanied by some sort of noise about the price a certain car is selling for. It could be that something one of us loves is looking increasingly like a bargain, or that prices of an obscure or older car have started to turn north again, out of our reach.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But, be it mainstream, realistic and sensible, or exotic and fanciful, we love looking at used cars. I know I’m not the only one to pine for the days when you could pick up a magazine full of small ads and flick through. Curse you, internet, for bringing that to our screens, rather than a printed world of unrealised opportunities.

That enthusiasm is why we love the annual Auto Express Used Car Awards. It’s a chance to put ourselves in the shoes of buyers across 19 very different categories of car, and decide on the best choice based on value, reliability, satisfaction, practicality and the all-round ownership experience. We aim to help you pick out the best used car, no matter what you’re after.

However, we know how particular buyers can be in their likes and dislikes, so we’ve also highlighted two very worthy alternatives if you don’t fancy the car we’ve pinpointed as the best used option on the market.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As for our winners, we’ve flagged where the sweet spot is in the line-up, and an indication of what you might expect to pay for a car of certain age and mileage.

It’s always interesting how different our Used Car Awards winners are to the top choices in the Auto Express New Car Awards that we hand out every summer. What makes a good new car doesn’t always make a good used one, especially when you look at value for money. Whisper it, but some of our Used Car Awards winners are cars that don’t always hold their value brilliantly, so in the second-hand market you get a lot for your money.

In other cases, the same things that make a new car great also apply used, so there’s a whole spectrum of considerations that lead us to the results. I won’t spoil those now, especially with our thought-provoking overall Used Car of the Year. Whatever you’re looking for, though, our selections will get you thinking about your next car.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026
BMW 3 Series &#039;Neue Klasse&#039; render (watermarked) - front

New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026

The design of the EV and ICE 3 Series will remain true to the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed last year
News
20 Nov 2024
Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget hybrid SUV?
Dacia Duster and MG ZS - front tracking

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget hybrid SUV?

The new Dacia Duster and MG ZS are the UK’s cheapest small SUVs. Which makes more sense in hybrid form?
Car group tests
13 Nov 2024
When is an Audi not an Audi? When it's an AUDI!
Opinion - AUDI

When is an Audi not an Audi? When it's an AUDI!

Editor Paul Barker tries to get his head around why Audi’s joint venture with SAIC has been called AUDI
Opinion
13 Nov 2024
Tesla boss Elon Musk is wrong to think a £25k electric car is pointless
Opinion - Tesla Model 2

Tesla boss Elon Musk is wrong to think a £25k electric car is pointless

Mike Rutherford wonders why it’s just so expensive to buy and run a car in 2024
Opinion
10 Nov 2024

Most Popular

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success
Opinion - cheap EV

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k
Opinion
17 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month

The Born remains a solid choice and is better value than ever before - it’s our Deal of the Day for 17 November
News
17 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

At this price, the all-electric hatch is a no-brainer for our Deal of the Day for 15 November
News
15 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content