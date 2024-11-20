New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

As car enthusiasts/geeks/bores, pretty much everyone at Auto Express is well versed in trawling through used car selling sites, usually accompanied by some sort of noise about the price a certain car is selling for. It could be that something one of us loves is looking increasingly like a bargain, or that prices of an obscure or older car have started to turn north again, out of our reach.

But, be it mainstream, realistic and sensible, or exotic and fanciful, we love looking at used cars. I know I’m not the only one to pine for the days when you could pick up a magazine full of small ads and flick through. Curse you, internet, for bringing that to our screens, rather than a printed world of unrealised opportunities.

That enthusiasm is why we love the annual Auto Express Used Car Awards. It’s a chance to put ourselves in the shoes of buyers across 19 very different categories of car, and decide on the best choice based on value, reliability, satisfaction, practicality and the all-round ownership experience. We aim to help you pick out the best used car, no matter what you’re after.

However, we know how particular buyers can be in their likes and dislikes, so we’ve also highlighted two very worthy alternatives if you don’t fancy the car we’ve pinpointed as the best used option on the market.