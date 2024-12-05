What car should you buy? The answer is generally whichever Skoda best suits your needs

This time of year, it’s an occupational hazard for the Auto Express team to be cornered by friends, colleagues or family asking for advice about buying a new car.

It’s the second most dreaded question after “What’s your favourite car?”. That one is tricky because the answer changes with your mood – like your favourite song.

The pitfalls of the “What Car Should I Buy?” question are slightly different – partly because you know you’ll cross paths with that person again once they’ve bought their new car. But the problem is mainly that, in many cases, they’ve already got an idea of what they want – or may even have decided – and are looking for an expert to validate their choice, rather than advise.

It’s a mistake you only make once. A few years back, my father-in-law asked what I thought of the Chrysler 300C. And it was only after a minute or so of listening to my honest and not massively complimentary opinion that he dangled a shiny Chrysler key fob under my nose. There’s no digging yourself out of that hole. Believe me, I tried.

With time, it gets easier to spot the people who want you to endorse the choice they’ve already made. In which case you find positive things to say, unless they’re making a stinker of a decision. There aren’t many really bad choices these days, so it’s not worth telling someone they’re wrong