Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

What car should you buy? The answer is generally whichever Skoda best suits your needs

Paul Barker explains the perils facing any petrolhead this Xmas. Do your friends and family want advice – or your approval?

By:Paul Barker
5 Dec 2024
Opinion - Skoda Enyaq

This time of year, it’s an occupational hazard for the Auto Express team to be cornered by friends, colleagues or family asking for advice about buying a new car.

It’s the second most dreaded question after “What’s your favourite car?”. That one is tricky because the answer changes with your mood – like your favourite song.

The pitfalls of the “What Car Should I Buy?” question are slightly different – partly because you know you’ll cross paths with that person again once they’ve bought their new car. But the problem is mainly that, in many cases, they’ve already got an idea of what they want – or may even have decided – and are looking for an expert to validate their choice, rather than advise.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a mistake you only make once. A few years back, my father-in-law asked what I thought of the Chrysler 300C. And it was only after a minute or so of listening to my honest and not massively complimentary opinion that he dangled a shiny Chrysler key fob under my nose. There’s no digging yourself out of that hole. Believe me, I tried.

With time, it gets easier to spot the people who want you to endorse the choice they’ve already made. In which case you find positive things to say, unless they’re making a stinker of a decision. There aren’t many really bad choices these days, so it’s not worth telling someone they’re wrong

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

if their heart and mind are set. And if they feel good about a car and it makes them happy, then they’ve made the right move.

But for the ones who are truly unsure about, and in many cases baffled by, the options, you switch on your work brain.

There is a stock answer. A brief poll in the Auto Express office concluded that it’s generally whichever Skoda best suits their needs. In other words, a practical, sensibly priced car that generally ranks well in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey.

You end up asking people questions they hadn’t considered about how they use their car – whether they need something as big as they think they do, and increasingly if an EV might fit their lifestyle, especially with the way prices for used examples have fallen within reach. The elephant in the room is always how much they will spend, but if they’re flexible and patient, the right car will normally emerge in the end.

It’s always fun shopping with someone else’s money, and especially satisfying when you can guide them into a smarter choice. Just don’t mention the 300C round the Barker Christmas dinner table.

Thinking of buying a new car? Click here to get a great deal with the help of the Auto Express experts...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Great car deals could be coming as manufacturers try to beat ZEV Mandate targets
Opinion - EV

Great car deals could be coming as manufacturers try to beat ZEV Mandate targets

Editor Paul Barker thinks car manufacturers would rather lose money on models that count towards the ZEV Mandate quota than pay the fines
Opinion
4 Dec 2024
Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
4 Dec 2024
Warning: your towbar could invalidate your car insurance
Towbar

Warning: your towbar could invalidate your car insurance

Drivers could be in hot water if they don’t declare if a towbar is fitted when buying car insurance
News
2 Dec 2024
I wonder if there are enough buyers for £100k+ luxury Jaguar EVs
Opinion - Jaguar logo

I wonder if there are enough buyers for £100k+ luxury Jaguar EVs

Mike Rutherford gives his view on Jaguar's controversial rebrand
Opinion
1 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Cheap electric car finance could be on the cards as government aims to boost sales
Omoda E5 - front tracking

Cheap electric car finance could be on the cards as government aims to boost sales

A newspaper column and whispers suggest that government-backed cheap EV loans could be coming to stimulate market
News
2 Dec 2024
New Ford Puma Gen-E arrives to challenge the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger
Ford Puma Gen-E - front studio

New Ford Puma Gen-E arrives to challenge the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger

Despite being based on the petrol car, electric Ford Puma gets bespoke features and a massive boot
News
3 Dec 2024
Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV
Nissan Qashqai alternatives - header image

Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV

Nissan’s Qashqai has been a hit since the first generation launched in 2006, but if it’s not quite your cup of tea, we’ve rounded up the best of the r…
Features
1 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content