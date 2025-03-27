Used car ads now allow buyers to be as picky as they please

Not that long ago, the options list for a mid-tier Mercedes C-Class or a base- model BMW 3 Series would have stretched further round the block than the queue at your favourite sandwich shop on a hectic weekday lunchtime.

Dealership walls would echo with phrases such as: “Would madam like the extended ivory leather matched to the open-pore oak wood trim?”, or “Maybe sir is interested in the rear-seat entertainment package, and sun blinds on the side windows?”

Things get worse the further up the luxury ladder you climb. Apparently, there are 46 billion ways to configure a Bentley – and that’s before you delve into the brand’s bespoke Mulliner programme where the possibilities are, quite literally, endless.

It means that if you’re in the market for a high-end used car, the sheer quantity of combinations can be daunting – and doubly so on the used market. Finding exactly what you’re looking for is often a challenge; whether it’s a specific colour or interior fabric, or a larger sat-nav screen paired with an HD reversing camera, there may only be a handful of cars in your chosen trim – and there’s a good chance they’re dotted all over the country.