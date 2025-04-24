Buying a modern used car for under £10k is almost impossible

The other week, I was talking to Peugeot boss Alain Favey when he said something about car buying that got my brain whirring.

“We ask ourselves every day whether to do a £20,000 electric city car, but Peugeot has no plans to go further down than an E-208,” he told me.

“The petrol A-segment cars we sold in the past have disappeared from the market, and they didn’t cost £20,000. Today, the entry-level price segment is covered by used cars in good condition.”

He’s not wrong. The 108, a badge-engineered baby hatchback co-developed with Toyota and Citroen, used to be Peugeot’s smallest car and it cost from around £10,000 when it went off sale in 2022. Yet the cheapest new car I could find on Peugeot’s UK website recently was a 208 Allure petrol for £24,155, or £321 a month for four years with a £5,465 deposit. Ouch.

My daughter won’t be learning to drive for a few years, but I’m already pondering what we’ll get her – I can’t help myself! We already know it’ll have to be a used car, so I fired up Auto Express’s Find a Car service to have a look at what we could consider for her first wheels.