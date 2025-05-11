F1 drivers racing road cars on standard tyres would be absolute TV gold

Financially, Formula One is doing very nicely at the minute. The Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren and Aston Martin F1 teams are each worth billions of dollars. And since I reported in March that Max Verstappen might earn up to $75 million (£56m) driving for Red Bull this year, he’s now reportedly considering a possible future deal with Aston Martin where he’ll receive around $100m (£75m) per year.

If he defects, he’ll be reunited with aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, who’s just joined Aston as part of a circa £29m annual package over the next five years.

But my thoughts are more with salt-of-the-earth F1 punters who live in a different world, where ‘progress’ means free-to-air live races they used to enjoy on TV have been replaced by pay-per-view coverage that doesn’t come cheap, especially if the fans are kids.

Another problem I find when watching F1 on telly, craving raw excitement, is that there, er, isn’t much of it anymore – unless you’re excited by non-F1 celebrities, or listening to endless babble about tyres, points penalties or F1 political rhetoric.

With this in mind, it’s time for all 10 teams and 20 drivers to put in a bit of extra work at every Grand Prix. They can do this by racing – for additional championship points – in identically built, specified and prepared road cars on standard rubber.