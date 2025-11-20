Buying a used electric car is still too expensive for some

We all live different lives, with differing requirements for a car, and while EVs make sense in many situations, they aren’t quite the solution for everyone and every budget just yet. As if to prove the point, two friends and I all bought used cars this year. One went electric, I stuck with diesel, and the third went back from an EV to a V6 coupe. And we all had good reasons.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The mate who picked an EV wanted a reliable car, because his wife’s new job meant a commute. We encouraged his choice of a Volkswagen ID.3 because it’s practical, only needs servicing every two years, and they can charge it overnight at 8p per/kWh, or for free by, er, scrounging electricity at her mum’s house. Unless you can siphon, try doing that with an ICE car…

My situation is different, because I don’t have a high annual mileage, nor do I face a regular commute. When I do drive, it’s usually for long trips, which discounts cheaper, early EVs with limited ranges and slow charging speeds. The least expensive EV that would work for me is the Vauxhall Corsa Electric (or Corsa-e as it was formally known), but I’d need to shell out around £9,000 for one that hasn’t been written

off and has reasonable mileage. Frankly, I couldn’t justify spending that much on something that doesn’t get used a lot.

On top of that, used EV ownership has become less appealing because you now have to pay £195 a year in Vehicle Excise Duty (VED), which is significantly more than on the £35-per-annum diesel Volvo V40 I bought for only £4,000.