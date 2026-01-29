Can't afford that dream performance car? Just wait while depreciation does its thing

If you’ve been on the fence about pulling the trigger on your dream performance car, now might be the time to – very carefully – pick your target for practical reasons. Peruse the classifieds and you’ll find some nearly new high-performance cars that seem immune to the effects of depreciation. Admittedly, the list is short, but it’s certainly not a boring one.

The modern Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman have always boasted strong used values – and that’s become all the more true recently because, firstly, their replacements aren’t imminent, and secondly, when they do arrive, they’ll probably be electric. But even by its own high standards, the 718 is performing even better when it’s fitted with the 4.0-litre flat-six engine.

In the classifieds, most examples have retained an incredible amount of value, even with a few thousand miles on the clock. Spyders are a typical case of good residuals, but there was also some hype about the RS derivative. Some heavily inflated prices have now settled down to near-new prices, and values for these cars, along with the base Spyder, don’t appear to be heading further downwards any time soon. Look at the more sensible 4.0 GTS and prices also remain incredibly solid.