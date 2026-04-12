New cars cost too much but some brands are finally finding the price sweet spot

There’s no point in denying the painful, wallet-busting truth. Fact is, in these troubled early to mid 2020s, certain car makers have been dreaming up some daftly ambitious, inflation-shattering list prices. Consequently, buyers who have traditionally, happily purchased brand-new models every few years have been prevented from doing so.

Surprise, surprise, they’re holding on to their cars longer, which is great for non-franchised garage workshops, parts suppliers and MoT stations, but bad for vehicle factory output (it slumped to a 73-year low in the UK last year) and new-car showrooms.

It’s blindingly obvious to me that some mid to upmarket manufacturers, or those trying to elevate their products from premium to luxury status (good luck with that), stubbornly continue to almost suicidally price themselves out of the market. Inevitably, they sell fewer cars.

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But what seems like a growing number of hungrier, low to mid-market firms are very much pricing themselves in – with models hovering around the £20,000 mark. I’m not talking here about the absolute lowest-priced products, such as the £7,695 Citroen Ami or the £15,990 Dacia Spring. Instead, I reckon it’s the £17,000 to £23,000 territory that you should be entering if you’re after what I consider to be the all-things-considered best and top-value new-car buys at the minute. The products I have in mind are inexpensive rather than cheap. And yes, there really is a difference between the two.