50% off a new Toyota is a price discount i can really get behind

Don’t get overexcited, because these unprecedented price cuts only apply to a limited number of car-derived vans and other models officially classed as light commercial vehicles (LCVs), which are therefore more suited to companies and sole traders than individual private motorists. But it’s the thought that counts. And Toyota did a lot of thinking before deciding that price reductions in excess of 50 per cent are doable.

I don’t know and, frankly, don’t care whether this is the famously traditional Japanese company dramatically reacting to increasingly intense pressure from its South Korean neighbours. Or perhaps it’s the even greater (and then some) threat from the ever-growing army of Chinese manufacturers that’s forcing Toyota to break with tradition, as it aggressively plays the discount game like never before.

Either way, if UK consumers order before 30 June, these huge 50-plus per cent savings can be had on a small selection of LCV-class vehicles, including the Proace electric van and ‘commercial’ (two-seat) versions of hybrid-powered Corolla cars.

True, these price cuts only apply to a tiny proportion of Toyota’s huge product range; the VAT and general taxation system for LCVs can be complicated and confusing; and potential buyers should read the small print and calculate total costs, paying particular attention to the high interest charges they may be forced to pay.

But on a more positive note, Toyota is, in effect, declaring war on its rivals. So does this mean that they will, in turn, slash their prices by similar percentages? We can only hope.

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