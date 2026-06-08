The shift to EV is my biggest fear, says Toyota boss Akio Toyoda

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda has declared his lack of enthusiasm for electric cars, revealing he feels “alone” in his love for internal combustion engines as the car industry shifts towards electric vehicles.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express’s sister brand Carwow, Toyoda was asked about his biggest fears in the automotive industry for the future, and said “everybody shifting to EV, that was the biggest fear, for me.”

Toyota’s chairman added: “only three or four years ago, I was the only one to say I love the smell, I love the sounds, I love engines and I want to keep the jobs for engine suppliers.”

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Toyoda says not every senior figure in the automotive industry shares his passion. “But it seems to me I’m the only one, I feel very alone.”

While Toyota has adopted pure-electric cars, it hasn’t been with the same commitment that we’ve seen previously in the brand’s approach to hybrid vehicles. Only last week Toyota cut back on a new electric saloon called the LF-ZC from its luxury sub-brand Lexus. Aimed squarely at the likes of the BMW i3 and Mercedes C-Class Electric, it was also going to be Toyota and Lexus’ first car equipped with solid-state battery technology.