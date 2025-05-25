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Car Deal of the Day: Family-favourite Nissan X-Trail for a tiny £187 a month

Practical and easy to drive, the Nissan X-Trail is popular with families. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 June.

By:George Armitage
25 Jun 2026
Nissan X-Trail - front corner left
  • Spacious, solidly built SUV
  • Five-seater; seven seats from under £5 a month extra
  • Only £186.87 a month

The Nissan X-Trail is a spacious, very practical and family-friendly mid-size SUV. But one look at the Auto Express Buy A Car service and you’d think it was a supermini, judging by how affordable current leasing deals are.

Leasing Options is offering the X-Trail for an astonishing £186.87 per month right now on a two-year term – we think that’s the cheapest monthly price we’ve ever seen for the Nissan. All that’s needed to get the deal up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £2,642.43, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. 

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You can wipe £300 off up front by going for the nine-month initial payment option, which brings the monthly payments to a similarly excellent £203.85. Raising the mileage cap to 8,000 will cost you around £26 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment option, or £29 more on the nine-month – not too unreasonable, but it’s something to bear in mind.

This deal gets you the five-seat X-Trail, which will be fine for most. But if you desperately need the seven-seater version, the same broker can offer this for under a fiver extra a month, and that’s something well worth considering if you value a bit more flexibility. 

Acenta Premium trim brings an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a wireless smartphone charger.

Under the bonnet lies one of Nissan’s trusty 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines that can return a claimed 40-plus-mpg, hooked up to an automatic gearbox.

The X-Trail is solidly put together with excellent interior fit and finish, plus there’s an impressive 585-litre boot to swallow the family paraphernalia.  

Nissan X-Trail - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail page.

Deals on Nissan X-Trail rivals

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New in-stock Peugeot 5008Cash £36,013Avg. savings £4,856
New Peugeot 5008

Configure now

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New in-stock Skoda KodiaqCash £32,237Avg. savings £7,139
New Skoda Kodiaq

Configure now

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New in-stock Hyundai Santa FECash £40,220Avg. savings £8,834
New Hyundai Santa FE

Configure now

Check out the Nissan X-Trail deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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