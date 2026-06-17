Petrolheads, do not despair! BMW's electric M3 is still made with you in mind
Editor Paul Barker thinks that BMW is capable of producing an electric super-saloon that will even excite petrolheads
Another week, another batch of fascinating new cars and intriguing news stories in an ever-more fast-paced car industry.
BYD live-demoing its new Flash Charging, which is capable of matching ICE refuelling times, is a potential game-changer in the perception of electric cars. Or it will at least help silence the detractors, who place such value on being able to refuel their petrol car quickly, and bash EVs accordingly.
Hopefully BMW will be another game-changer in nailing the electric performance car; its M Concept Klasse is basically the upcoming electric M3. Away from Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N and 6 N, and to a lesser extent the charming but impractical Alpine A290, the high-performance EV capable of drawing in genuine petrolhead enthusiasts is still a pipe dream. But if anyone is capable of pulling off an electric super-saloon, you’d have BMW as the odds-on favourite. It still may not be enough to see off the sceptics, but it’s another important step.
Not everything new is a change, though. Mitsubishi is back in the UK after a few years away, and the L200 pick-up seems to have grown up in that time – the latest model is now more of a match for the class best.
Another returnee is the Audi A6 Allroad, a car whose warm reception from reviewers maybe outweighed its previous sales success – it’s one of those cars that everyone loves, but few buy. Fingers crossed this more muscular and off-roady new Allroad proves its worth when it lands in the UK.
Whatever happens in the future, Auto Express will be there to tell the stories. We work tirelessly to tell you what’s really going on, and how it will impact the UK’s car buyers and owners, as we’ve done for almost four decades.
However, this is my final week as editor before I head off to an exciting new challenge. It’s been an honour to head up such an influential magazine and website that only come together every week through the hard work, dedication and skill of a team of great people. Thank you to our readers – your loyalty, feedback, interaction and opinions are appreciated, and help shape what we do. I’ll look forward to watching what comes next as Auto Express enters a new era.
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