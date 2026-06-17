Petrolheads, do not despair! BMW's electric M3 is still made with you in mind

Another week, another batch of fascinating new cars and intriguing news stories in an ever-more fast-paced car industry.

BYD live-demoing its new Flash Charging, which is capable of matching ICE refuelling times, is a potential game-changer in the perception of electric cars. Or it will at least help silence the detractors, who place such value on being able to refuel their petrol car quickly, and bash EVs accordingly.

Hopefully BMW will be another game-changer in nailing the electric performance car; its M Concept Klasse is basically the upcoming electric M3. Away from Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N and 6 N, and to a lesser extent the charming but impractical Alpine A290, the high-performance EV capable of drawing in genuine petrolhead enthusiasts is still a pipe dream. But if anyone is capable of pulling off an electric super-saloon, you’d have BMW as the odds-on favourite. It still may not be enough to see off the sceptics, but it’s another important step.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Not everything new is a change, though. Mitsubishi is back in the UK after a few years away, and the L200 pick-up seems to have grown up in that time – the latest model is now more of a match for the class best.