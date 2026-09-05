Confidence is a virtue and the whole car market needs more of it

In recent times, the car market has been lacking one thing more than any other – confidence. Car buyers aren’t sure what to buy, or whether to buy anything at all. Car manufacturers can’t tell which legislative, economic or geopolitical maelstrom they’re going to be clobbered by next. A little confidence, maybe even some optimism, would do everyone the world of good.

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When you look down the track, or read the tattered newspaper being buffeted along it by the bitter north wind, it can seem that there’s little respite ahead.

Last week, fuel prices spiked again as America consolidated its position up the Strait of Hormuz, without a paddle. Then the Volkswagen Group confirmed the plan we reported in July – cut 100,000 jobs and slice the model range in half to cut costs.

The German giant had seemed to be operating its multi-brand portfolio better than some, but market forces, along with some notable product missteps in the rush to electrify, look to have taken their toll.

What we can say with confidence is that a bounceback already seems to be under way. The Cupra Raval and ID. Polo really are superb small EVs – standard setters, no less. The new Audi A2, meanwhile, appears to share the innovative soul of the original.